PSB grants affiliation to Pakistan Padel Federation

A player returns the serve during a Junior National Padel Championship match at the Padelverse in Karachi on February 15, 2026. — Instagram/@pakistanpadelfederation

KARACHI: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Thursday announced granting affiliation to the Pakistan Padel Federation under the leadership of former squash legend Jahangir Khan.

The PSB confirmed that the federation has been awarded interim affiliation, subject to certain conditions.

As per the notification, the body is required to complete its registration under the Companies Act and secure international affiliation within 90 days and pursue formal affiliation with the International Padel Federation through the proper channels.

The newly recognised federation will be headed by President Jahangir Khan, with Mansoor Ali Khan serving as Secretary, both of whom have been approved by the PSB.

The development comes amid longstanding disputes over the governance of padel in Pakistan, where multiple groups had previously laid claim to being the sport's official governing body.

In a related development, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has also initiated an inquiry against one such group, further highlighting the administrative challenges surrounding the sport in the country.

Padel, a racket sport that combines elements of tennis and squash, has witnessed a steady rise in popularity in Pakistan over the past decade. Initially introduced through private clubs and recreational facilities in major cities such as Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, the sport quickly gained traction among urban youth and expatriate communities.

The early growth of padel in the country was largely driven by private investment, with several high-end clubs installing dedicated courts and organising amateur competitions.

However, the absence of a unified governing body led to fragmentation, as different groups attempted to establish parallel federations without formal recognition from the PSB.

Despite these challenges, the sport has continued to expand at the grassroots level, with increasing participation and a growing number of facilities across the country.

The PSB's decision to grant interim affiliation is expected to bring much-needed structure to the sport, paving the way for its formal development and potential representation at international forums.