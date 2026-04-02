PSL 11: Saud Shakeel rues missed chances in Islamabad United defeat

Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel speaks during the post-match presentation following defeat to Islamabad United in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on April 2, 2026. — Screengrab/Livestream

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel admitted his side fell short of a par total despite a strong finish, after Islamabad United eased to an eight-wicket victory in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11 on Thursday at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Shakeel reflected on his team’s performance, analysing both the batting and pitch conditions.

"Based on the way we started with the bat, I feel we could have got an extra ten runs, though we did finish the innings well," Shakeel said. "In the end, I think the pitch actually played better in the second innings than it did in the first."

The opening batter identified the key moments that shaped the match and highlighted the crucial middle-order partnership that turned the tide in United's favour.

"The turning point of the match was definitely the partnership between Shadab [Khan] and Sameer [Minhas]," he stated. "They avoided risky shots and kept the scoreboard moving in their favour."

He also reflected on his own team's strategic approach during the latter part of their innings, explaining how tactical instructions from the dugout influenced their acceleration phase.

"As for the shift in momentum later in our innings, Tom Curran and Hasan Nawaz were given specific instructions to go big after the 15th over," he concluded. "We knew we had to reach a competitive total, so that message was passed down from the dugout to ensure we accelerated at the right time."

Batting first, Quetta Gladiators reached 183 for 5 from their 20 overs. Openers Shamyl Hussain and Saud Shakeel made a blazing start, putting on a 50-run stand before Salman Irshad dismissed Hussain for 21.

Shadab Khan then removed Shakeel for 42 off 26 balls and struck twice more to reduce Quetta to 93 for 5. However, Hasan Nawaz (64 not out off 35 balls) and Tom Curran (29) steadied the innings with a vital partnership to propel the side to a competitive total.

In reply, Islamabad United chased down the target with two wickets in hand and an over to spare. Sameer Minhas remained unbeaten on 83 off 48 balls (eight fours, three sixes), while Shadab Khan smashed 68 off 38 deliveries (five fours, four sixes) to guide their side to a comfortable win.