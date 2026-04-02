Iga Swiatek appoints former coach of Rafael Nadal

This collage of photos shows Iga Swiatek (first from right), Francisco Roig (first from left). — X/Reuters

Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek has appointed Francisco Roig, a former coach of Rafael Nadal and Emma Raducanu.

Swiatek, who won Wimbledon last year, has not started the current year well, exiting the Australian Open and Indian Wells at the quarter-final stage.

The 24-year-old has an impressive record on clay, having secured four of her six Grand Slam titles at the French Open, and has now roped in Roig ahead of next month’s event in Paris.

Swiatek announced the partnership on Instagram, writing, "welcome to the team, Francisco! Very excited for this new chapter".

Spain's Roig briefly coached Raducanu for five months between 2025 and 2026, but he is best known for his stint with 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal, which lasted for 17 years.

Iga Swiatek, who is ranked fourth in the world, parted ways with her previous coach, Wim Fissette, following her first-round exit at the Miami Open in March.

It is pertinent to mention that Fissette and Swiatek won Wimbledon together in July 2025.

Fissette joined Swiatek’s team in October 2024, and during their time together, the 24-year-old also clinched two additional WTA Tour titles, triumphing in Seoul and Cincinnati in 2025.

Despite success, Swiatek has struggled to find her rhythm this season, which might be the biggest reason for their breakup.

Her campaign in Miami ended abruptly when she was stunned in the second round by compatriot Magda Linette, ranked 50th at the time in the world.

Swiatek started working with Roig at Nadal's academy in Manacor, Spain, as she looks ahead to the clay-court season.