PSL 11: Karachi Kings win toss, elect to bowl first against RawalPindiz

RawalPindiz captain Mohammad Rizwan (centre) flips the coin as Karachi Kings' David Warner (right) makes the call at the toss for their PSL 11 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 2, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Karachi Kings have won the toss and opted to field first against RawalPindiz in the 10th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Muhammad Waseem, Salman Ali Agha, Saad Baig, Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan (wk), Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Adam Zampa and Mir Hamza.

RawalPindiz: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Yasir Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Sam Billings, Daryl Mitchell, Abdullah Fazal, Cole McConchie, Rishad Hossain, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Amir Khan.

Head-to-head

The upcoming fixture marks the first-ever meeting between Kings and RawalPindiz as the latter are featuring in their maiden PSL.

Form Guide

The two teams enter the fixture with contrasting momentum as the Kings are currently unbeaten with two victories in as many games, while RawalPindiz suffered a gut-wrenching defeat in their campaign opener against Zalmi.

Karachi Kings kicked off their campaign with a 14-run victory over Quetta Gladiators before clinching an enthralling four-wicket victory over defending champions and arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars in a low-scoring contest.

Karachi Kings: W, W, L, L, W (most recent first)

RawalPindiz: L