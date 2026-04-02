PSL 11 points table after Islamabad United thrash Quetta Gladiators

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan celebrates reaching fifty during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match against Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on April 2, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Islamabad United eased past Quetta Gladiators by eight wickets to register their first win of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11 on Thursday at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The victory propelled United to fourth place in the points table. After three matches — one win, one defeat and one washout — they now have three points and a net run-rate of 0.133.

Multan Sultans remain at the top, having won both of their opening two games.

They sit on four points with a net run-rate of 0.868. Karachi Kings are second, also with four points and a net run-rate of 0.524. Peshawar Zalmi occupy third place, with one win and a washout giving them three points and a net run-rate of 0.674.

Teams Matches Won Lost N/R Points

NRR Multan Sultans 2 2 0 0 4 0.868 Karachi Kings 2 2 0 0 4 0.524 Peshawar Zalmi 2 1 0 1 3 0.674 Islamabad United 3 1 1 1 3 0.133 Lahore Qalandars 2 1 1 0 2 1.567 Quetta Gladiators 3 1 2 0 2 0.093 RawalPindiz 1 0 1 0 0 -0.674 Hyderabad Kingsmen 3 0 3 0 0 -2.077

Batting first, Quetta Gladiators reached 183-5 from their 20 overs, despite a blazing start from openers Shamyl Hussain and Saud Shakeel.

The pair attacked United’s bowlers from the outset, putting on a 50-run stand before pacer Salman Irshad broke the partnership in the fifth over, dismissing Hussain for 21 off 15 balls (one four, two sixes).

Khawaja Nafay then joined Shakeel, but skipper Shadab Khan struck to remove Shakeel for a brisk 42 off 26 balls (three fours, three sixes), leaving the Gladiators at 71-2 in 8.1 overs.

Shadab struck again in the 12th over, first dismissing wicketkeeper-batter Ben McDermott for three off six balls, then removing Bevon Jacobs for a golden duck, reducing Quetta to 93-5.

Hassan Nawaz and Tom Curran steadied the innings with a crucial partnership, helping the team past 100. Quetta gained momentum in the 16th over as Nawaz smashed 21 runs off Imad Wasim’s over. The pair shared a 50-run stand and scored freely at the death.

Nawaz brought up his fifth PSL half-century and remained unbeaten on 64 off 35 balls (six fours, three sixes), while Curran contributed 29 off 22 deliveries (two fours, one six). Quetta finished on a competitive 183-5.

In reply, Shadab Khan’s United chased down the target with two wickets in hand, reaching 184 in the 19th over. The chase was powered by a match-winning knock from emerging batter Sameer Minhas and a vital contribution from skipper Shadab.

After early jitters, Sameer and Shadab forged a crucial 50-run partnership to take the total past 100.

The young opener remained in sublime form, bringing up his maiden PSL half-century, while Shadab led from the front with his ninth PSL fifty.

Shadab hit back-to-back boundaries to pile pressure on the Quetta bowlers, guiding United past 150 in the 16th over as their 100-run stand flourished.

In the end, Islamabad chased down the target comfortably. Sameer Minhas finished unbeaten on 83 off 48 balls (eight fours, three sixes), while Shadab Khan smashed 68 off 38 deliveries (five fours, four sixes).