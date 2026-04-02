Gerrard reveals chat with Salah after controversial interview against Slot

This collage of photos shows Steven Gerrard (left) and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool. — Reuters

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has opened up about the conversation he had with Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian’s outburst against the manager Arne Slot in December.

In the midst of his most underwhelming campaign since joining the Reds from AS Roma in 2017, Salah was finding it difficult to remain a regular part of the team; he was benched for several games.

Following a 3-3 draw against Leeds United, marking his third consecutive game on the bench, Salah was furious with Liverpool and Slot, saying he had been thrown under the bus.

Slot and Salah subsequently repaired their relationship before the Egyptian striker announced last month that he would be leaving the club this summer.

Sharing his thoughts on Salah’s upcoming departure, Gerrard said that the Liverpool forward has made the right decision at the right time.

“Not at all (shocked with Salah deciding to leave). I think it’s in everyone’s best interests. The timing is right in my opinion. He’s obviously had a disagreement with the manager, I don’t know at what level, but that interview he did, he could regret that further down the line. That told me there was an issue there,” Gerrard said on The Overlap podcast.

“Going further back, Liverpool as a club probably wanted to give Salah just one year rather than the two-year extension. But because he had such an outstanding season, he was relentless and his numbers were great, they gave him two years. I think it’s best in everyone’s interests for it to end this summer, but also end on Mo Salah’s terms.”

Steven Gerrard then also revealed that he spoke to Mohamed Salah after his December interview.

“I spoke to him around the time of that interview. It gave me the opportunity to tell him, ‘you’ve been here for 8-9 years. You’ve been a king here, you got this legacy and stuff,” he revealed.

“Just go on your terms, the right way.’ He was still a bit emotional when I told him this, he was in and out of the team and was upset. I just thought it would have been a shame if he left in January.”