Adam Zampa opens up on IPL snub and surprise PSL move

Karachi Kings' Adam Zampa delivers the ball during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket match against Quetta Gladiators at the Qaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on March 27, 2026. - AFP

LAHORE: Karachi Kings spinner Adam Zampa has revealed that a lack of financial parity, rather than a lack of interest, prompted his decision to pull out of the Indian Premier League (IPL), admitting he “wasn’t really on the radar” of franchises.

In an interview with a local sports platform, the Australian leg-spinner spoke candidly about the economics of the world’s richest T20 league, explaining that the remuneration on offer no longer aligned with the significant time commitment required.

“To be brutally honest, for someone with my skill set, the money just isn’t there compared to what’s available for other skill sets,” Zampa said. “Considering the amount of time the IPL requires, it didn’t seem like a reasonable choice for me to keep playing.”

Having initially planned to step away from the game for a break, Zampa was instead presented with an unexpected opportunity to feature in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The wrist-spinner was drafted by Karachi Kings just weeks ago and has already made an impact in the tournament.

“I was planning to take a break, but then the PSL came onto the radar about a month ago,” he added. “It all happened pretty quickly, but I’m enjoying it.”

Reflecting on his early experiences in the tournament, the leg-spinner also acknowledged the high calibre of opposition, particularly after a tightly contested match.

“Yeah, good. You know, looking at the team we played against, you can see the names in their squad and the quality, particularly of their bowling attack. It’s almost an international-quality bowling attack," he said.

"We were chasing 129, so for them to make it so close down to the wire, I think it really shows the quality of their bowling. There are definitely some good teams out there," he added.

The 34-year-old expressed his admiration for Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi, highlighting the Pakistani pacer’s impact and commanding presence on the field.

He added that having faced him recently, he was particularly impressed by his performance in which the left-arm fast bowler claimed four wickets while maintaining a strong rhythm throughout his spell.

"One player I really enjoy watching is Shaheen Afridi. I played against him yesterday. He bowled really well and took four wickets. It always feels like something exciting is happening whenever he’s bowling," Zampa revealed.

He also praised the Pakistan's left-arm pacers ability abilities, emphasising that he is a bowler who not only understands his craft but also possesses a natural talent for taking wickets.

"He clearly knows what he’s doing and has a real knack for taking wickets. Would I like to bat against Shaheen? I have faced him before, and honestly, most of the time I’m just trying not to get hurt. But yes, he’s very good," he said.

Zampa also highlighted his friendship and experience playing with Haris Rauf, using the comparison to put Shaheen Afridi’s abilities in context and make his praise of Shaheen even more meaningful.

"Haris Rauf is also a good friend of mine, and I play with him quite a bit. There are a lot of good cricketers around, but if I had to pick, I’d say I enjoy watching Shaheen the most," he concluded.