Jamaica Kingsmen unveiled as CPL franchise returns after two-year absence

FKS Group President Fawad Sarwar pictured after acquiring Caribbean Premier League franchise now named Jamaica Kingsmen at Jamaica Pegasus in Kingston. — X/@HHKingsmen

KINGSTON: Jamaica's returning Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise has been officially named the 'Jamaica Kingsmen'.

The announcement was made during a press conference on Tuesday at the Jamaica Pegasus in Kingston, marking the island’s return to the regional T20 competition after a two-year absence.

As first reported by the Jamaica Observer, the new ownership group, Kingsmen Sports Enterprise, had considered retaining the previous team name, the Jamaica Tallawahs.

However, owner Fawad Sarwar confirmed that the Kingsmen name emerged as the preferred choice, receiving endorsement from both the CPL and the Jamaican government.

Sarwar also revealed plans to introduce a women’s team, which will compete in a four-team tournament this summer.

Sports Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange and Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett said the Government intends to provide long-term support to the Kingsmen organisation.

The CPL confirmed earlier this week that Sabina Park will host four matches this year, signalling the league’s return to Jamaica for the first time since 2019.

The 2026 edition of the tournament is scheduled to run from early August until 21 September.

The franchise’s previous owner, Kris Persaud, sold the team back to the CPL, citing financial difficulties stemming from a lack of government support.

Sarwar’s group also owns the Hyderabad Kingsmen franchise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The team was acquired during a historic auction at the Jinnah Convention Centre on 8 January, when Kingsmen (FKS Group) secured the rights with a successful bid of Rs1.75 billion ($6,247,500).

The Kingsmen Cricket Club represents a growing cricket enterprise with a notable presence in the United States—most prominently the Chicago Kingsmen in Minor League Cricket—as well as an expanding operation in Pakistan, with ambitions to develop world-class facilities and nurture talent.

In the ongoing PSL season, Sarwar’s Hyderabad Kingsmen, led by Marnus Labuschagne, have made a slow start, losing their opening two matches against defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans.