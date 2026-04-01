David Miller omitted as CSA unveils contract lists ahead of pivotal season

South Africa's David Miller walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match against Zimbabwe at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on March 1, 2026. - AFP

David Miller’s international future appears uncertain after he was left out of Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) contracted squads for the 2026-27 season, with the organisation suggesting his omission signals an imminent retirement from international duty.

CSA announced its men’s and women’s contract lists on Wednesday, awarding 18 men’s and 15 women’s deals. Off-spinner Simon Harmer received one of the men’s hybrid contracts.

Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis and Karabo Meso were all awarded national contracts for the first time.

The most notable absentee is Miller, who held a hybrid contract last season. Such arrangements typically allow players to agree on which bilateral series they will be available for, providing flexibility to prioritise franchise leagues.

Last August, for instance, Miller opted to miss South Africa’s white-ball tour to Australia in favour of playing in the Hundred.

With no contractual arrangement now in place, the 35-year-old’s international career—which began in 2010 and included a recent T20 World Cup appearance—is widely expected to end, although he has yet to formally announce his retirement and remains active on the global T20 circuit.

Top-order batter Rassie van der Dussen, a stalwart of the domestic scene, has also been omitted from the hybrid contract list. His last international appearance came during that same tour of Australia, which may prove to be his final outing for the Proteas.

Fast bowlers Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee and Lizaad Williams—all of whom have returned to action after extended injury layoffs—along with batter Reeza Hendricks and women’s all-rounder Eliz-Mari Marx, have also been dropped from the contract list.

Alongside the main squads, CSA introduced a list of 20 men’s Players of National Interest (PONIs), domestically contracted players identified as the next in line for senior selection.

Emphasising the need for long-term squad development and sustained success across formats, Cricket South Africa (CSA) selection convener Patrick Moroney highlighted the importance of building depth while maintaining competitiveness at the highest level.

“With a busy and significant season ahead for both the men and women, it remains important that we continue building depth and strengthening our pipeline with PONIs, while remaining competitive at the highest level. We believe these groups give us a strong base to do that," Moroney said.

Outlining the strategic vision behind the selection decisions, Moroney added that CSA’s long-term roadmap played a key role in identifying players capable of delivering success on the global stage.

“Our ‘Road to 2027 and Beyond’ strategy also informed the final choice of players who possess the level of talent and attitude required in achieving our strong ambitions of winning all major ICC events going forward,” he stated.

The new contracts run from 1 June 2026 to 31 May 2027, a period set to be one of the busiest in South Africa’s recent history.

The men’s team will host Australia, England and Bangladesh for eight Test matches—forming the bulk of their 2025-2027 World Test Championship campaign—alongside an away series in Sri Lanka, while also building towards the ODI World Cup in late 2027.

The emphasis on red-ball resources is reflected in the contract list, with Test and ODI captain Temba Bavuma headlining alongside Test specialists David Bedingham and Kyle Verreynne, and ODI players such as Matthew Breetzke.

All of South Africa’s premier fast bowlers, including Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch and Kwena Maphaka, are contracted.

Anrich Nortje, who was part of the most recent T20 World Cup squad, is absent after opting out of a CSA contract two years ago amid a series of stress fractures that have since restricted him to the shortest format.

On the women’s side, the immediate priority is the T20 World Cup in June and July, followed by home series against India and Australia—both of which will feature one-off Test matches. Wicketkeeper-batter Karabo Meso is the sole new name in an otherwise experienced core.

Notably, former captain Dane van Niekerk, who made her international comeback this season, has not been awarded a contract, though she is expected to remain in contention for selection for the T20 World Cup.

Kayla Reyneke, the former Under-19 captain who claimed two Player-of-the-Match awards in her first four T20Is, is also absent from the list but is widely regarded as a player with a long international future ahead of her.

South Africa contract lists:

Men: Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne.

Hybrid contract: Simon Harmer

Women: Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon and Laura Wolvaardt.

Players of National Interest (PONIs): Marques Ackerman, Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Gerald Coetzee, Connor Esterhuizen, Dian Forrester, Bjorn Fortuin, Zubayr Hamza, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Nqobani Mokoena, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Nqaba Peter, Sinethemba Qeshile, Lesego Senokwane, Lutho Sipamla, Jason Smith, Prenelan Subrayen, Tiaan van Vuuren and Codi Yusuf.