Nestory Irankunda's brace helps Australia crush Curacao in international friendly

Australia's Nestory Irankunda (second from right) celebrates scoring a goal with teammates during their international friendly against Curacao at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne on March 31, 2026. — X/@Socceroos

Australia's Nestory Irankunda scored a second-half double as his side thrashed Curacao 5-1 in a friendly in Melbourne on Tuesday, giving fans a sweet farewell in their final home match before heading overseas to continue their World Cup build-up.

Livewire forward Irankunda struck twice as the Socceroos ran riot with four goals in a 17-minute blitz after the break against the smallest country to qualify for the World Cup.

Jordy Bos and Alessandro Circati also grabbed second-half goals at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium after Curacao's Arjany Martha scored for the visitors in the 50th minute, cancelling out Awer Mabil's 23rd-minute strike.

It was a more assured performance for the hosts, who laboured through a 1-0 win over Cameroon in a friendly in Sydney last Friday.

They were also disjointed for much of the match against the Caribbeans, needing goalkeeper Mat Ryan to save them twice and an injection of their first-choice players to turn the tide after the visitors levelled at 1-1.

"I guess they (substitutes) turned the game," said Australia coach Tony Popovic, who brought on Irankunda, Bos and Riley McGree after Curacao's goal.

"They made a wonderful impact ... You could see that when they (Curacao) fatigued and we looked a bit sharper."

Circati opened the floodgates, with a diving header for his first international goal after 67 minutes before substitute Bos, who scored late to sink Cameroon, produced a lovely finish, curling in a right-footed shot four minutes later.

Irankunda wrapped up proceedings with a flourish, dribbling past defender Jurien Gaari before smashing a fierce shot that deflected off keeper Eloy Room and rolled into the net.

Four minutes later, he soaked up another round of cheers from the home fans with a crisp finish into the left corner.

Australia's win was soured slightly by an injury to Ajdin Hrustic, with the midfielder having to come off with an apparent hamstring strain before the break after sending a cross to Mabil, who thumped a volley against the post.

Mabil made no mistake earlier though, poking the ball into the right corner with the help of a deflection off a defender and a Deni Juric back-heel in the box.

Australia play their opening World Cup match on June 13 against Kosovo or Turkey, who meet in a playoff later on Tuesday.

Curacao, who lost 2-0 to China last week, face Germany first at the World Cup, and coach Fred Rutten conceded they had work ahead of them.

"It's disappointing for me," he said.

"I think we were good in the game for almost one hour.

"We also have to learn, if you are defending, you are defending for your life."