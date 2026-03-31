Infantino promises FIFA backing for Iran’s participation in World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on December 5, 2025. — AFP

FIFA president Gianni Infantino threw his support behind Iran's World Cup preparations on Tuesday, attending their 5-0 friendly win over Costa Rica in Turkey even as their tournament participation is in limbo due to Middle East tensions.

Infantino's surprise appearance came as Iran continues pushing to relocate the team's World Cup matches from the U.S. to Mexico, citing the American military involvement alongside Israel in strikes that sparked the current regional war.

Iran's federation said earlier this month that they were in discussions with FIFA about the venue switch, while Iran's Sports Ministry has banned national and club sports teams from travelling to countries it considers hostile until further notice.

FIFA, however, has maintained it is looking forward to all participating teams "competing as per the match schedule" announced in December.

"I am very pleased that the Iran national team is currently holding its training camp... We have only one plan for this team. Iran has qualified for the World Cup and will play in the tournament," Infantino was quoted as saying by Iranian media at the match in Antalya.

"Personally, I will do whatever I can to make sure everything is in order."

Iran, who dominated the Asian qualifying rounds to book their place at the tournament in March last year, are scheduled to play all three Group G matches on American soil -- two in Los Angeles and one in Seattle -- against Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand.

Speaking directly to the Iranian team, Infantino pledged his support but steered clear of the wider issues surrounding the dispute, saying they were "not pursuing politics".

U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier this month that while Iran's national team were welcome to play in the U.S., it might not be appropriate for their "life and safety".

"From now until the World Cup, I will do whatever I can to support the Iran national team," Infantino said.

"If you want to organise a training camp or if there is any matter related to activities outside the country, whatever it is, I will help.

"Whenever you want, please stay in contact. I am at your service and will help with anything you need."