PSL 11: Hafeez applauds umpires for swift action against ball tampering

Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez addresses media at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on January 3, 2022. — PCB

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez on Tuesday praised umpires Faisal Afridi and Asif Yaqoob for their swift action against the attempt to alter the condition of the ball during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings.

The high-octane match of the eight-team tournament between traditional rivals, Qalandars and Kings, played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday, was marred by controversy after on-field umpires reported an attempt to alter the condition.

The incident occurred ahead of the final over of the Kings' run chase, when match officials, Faisal and Sharfuddoula, gathered to inspect the ball and deemed that its condition was altered, which resulted in a five-run penalty for the Qalandars.

The penalty brought the equation down to just nine required off the final over instead of 14 for the Kings, which the 2020 champions comfortably amassed with three balls to spare.

Following the conclusion of the aforementioned fixture, Qalandars' Fakhar Zaman was summoned for a hearing by match referee Roshan Mahnama.

Although the left-handed batter denied the allegation, he was found guilty of a Level 3 offence for breaching Article 2.14 of the applicable Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

Consequently, Fakhar was handed a two-match ban after Mahnama conducted the disciplinary hearing and made the determination after reviewing all evidence and providing an opportunity for a personal hearing to the batter.

The verdict moved former top-order batter Hafeez, who specifically praised the umpires for what he described as a "praiseworthy act", stressing that the spirit of the game should always be upheld.

"Well done to [on-field] umpire Faisal Afridi [and] 3rd umpire Asif Yaqoob. Praiseworthy act," wrote Hafeez, accompanied by a clapping emoji.

"Spirit of the game should remain high always," he added.

For the unversed, Fakhar's suspension adds to the Qalandars' woes in the ongoing eight-team tournament, as the defending champions, placed third in the standings with two points in two matches, will be forced to take on former champions Multan Sultans and Islamabad United in his absence.