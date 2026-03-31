Dave Allen suggests potential next option for Moses Itauma

This collage of photos shows Moses Itauma (left) and Dave Allen. — Instagram

Dave Allen has suggested the name of the boxer Moses Itauma should fight next, following his victory over America's Jermain Franklin.

Britain’s rising heavyweight Itauma once again lived up to the hype around him, delivering the biggest performance of his career by scoring a fifth-round knockout against the never-before-stopped Franklin at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena on Saturday.

Itauma hardly celebrated the win and was waved off, not because Franklin still lay flat on the floor, but because he was confident enough that he could do something both Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte could not.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Allen laid out some potential next options for Moses Itauma to fight.

“Who can give him a better test than Franklin? Because if Wardley beats Dubois, he’s not boxing him and Usyk’s not boxing him so he’s not going to get a world title shot straight away,” Allen said.

“I thought the perfect match was Filip Hrgovic, but he’s boxing me, sadly, so, sorry about that. I personally, and if Hrgovic knocks me sparks out in six weeks, this will get clipped and go everywhere, but I don’t think Hrgovic is the most dangerous puncher in the world.

“But he’s super durable and he’s a fantastic boxer, so for me next, I would have said him, and the other fight I like for him would be Justis Huni. I don’t think he’s the biggest puncher or the most durable but he can box and move and give him a different look altogether.”