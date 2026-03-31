PSL 11 points table after abandonment of Zalmi-United clash

Match officials inspect the outfield under lights at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore after rain delayed the PSL 11 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United on March 31, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: The seventh match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United was abandoned without a ball bowled due to heavy rain here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

The downpour began just minutes before the toss, originally scheduled to be held at 6:30 PM as per the local time, and got heavier with time.

Although the ground staff swiftly covered the ground at the time of the downpour, and later worked tirelessly to dry the field, their efforts remained insufficient as the fixture was called off 30 minutes before the official cut-off time for a five-over match.

The abandonment of today's fixture meant Zalmi and United share one point apiece, which resulted in the former climbing up to the second position, pushing down Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, now placed third and fourth, respectively.

United, on the other hand, who suffered defeat in their PSL 11 campaign opener against Multan Sultans last week, received their first point, and consequently pipped RawalPindiz to clinch sixth spot.



Teams Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate Karachi Kings 2 2 0 0 4 0.524 Peshawar Zalmi 2 1 0 1 3 0.674 Lahore Qalandars 2 1 1 0 2 1.567 Multan Sultans 1 1 0 0 2 0.825 Quetta Gladiators 2 1 1 0 2 0.650 Islamabad United 2 0 1 1 1 -0.825 RawalPindiz 1 0 1 0 0 -0.674 Hyderabad Kingsmen 2 0 2 0 0 -2.725

Karachi Kings lead the standings with four points as the 2020 champions won each of their first two matches against the previous edition's finalists, Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators, who are placed fifth with two points.

Meanwhile, one of the tournament debutants, Hyderabad Kingsmen, sit at the bottom after losing their first two matches against Qalandars and Gladiators, respectively.

Zalmi's next PSL 11 match is scheduled to be played on April 8 when they take on tournament debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen in Karachi, while the United will lock horns with the Gladiators on April 4 at the same venue.

Whereas the eighth match of the ongoing eight-team tournament will be played between Kingsmen and Sultans at the same venue on Wednesday.