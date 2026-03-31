Rain washes out PSL 11 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan and Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam hugs each other after their PSL 11 match was abandoned due to rain at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 31, 2026. — Screenshot via Livestream

LAHORE: The seventh match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United has been abandoned without a ball being bowled due to heavy rain here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

The downpour began just minutes before the toss, originally scheduled to be held at 6:30 PM as per the local time, and got heavier with time.

Although the ground staff swiftly covered the ground at the time of the downpour, and later worked tirelessly to dry the field, their efforts remained insufficient as the fixture was called off 30 minutes before the official cut-off time for a five-over match, resulting in both teams sharing a point apiece.

The abandonment of today's fixture bolstered Zalmi's points tally to three in two matches, while the three-time champions United received their first.

The 2017 champions, as a result, climbed up to the second position, pushing down Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, respectively, while the United jumped to the sixth spot, pipping RawalPindiz, who are yet to taste triumph.

Zalmi's next PSL 11 match is scheduled to be played on April 8 when they take on tournament debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen in Karachi, while the United will lock horns with the Gladiators on April 4 at the same venue.

Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Salman Irshad, Andries Gous, Devon Conway, Faheem Ashraf, Mehran Mumtaz, Mark Chapman, Nisar Ahmed, Mir Hamza Sajjad, Sameen Gul, Sameer Minhas, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Dipendra Singh Airee, Mohammad Faiq, Mohsin Riaz, Chris Green and Mohammad Salman Mirza.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Sufiyan Muqeem, Abdul Samad, Ali Raza, Aaron Hardie, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Haris, Khalid Usman, Abdul Subhan, Tanzid Hasan, Michael Bracewell, Kusal Mendis, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Kashif Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Farhan Yousuf, Brian Bennett, Mohammad Basit and Shoriful Islam.