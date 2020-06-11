PCB warn Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Naseem Shah for violating SOPs

Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq and Naseem Shah faced criticism for training.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a warning to limited-overs skipper Babar Azam, opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq and teen pacer Naseem Shah for openly violating SOPs (standard operating procedures).



"We had clearly asked the players, earlier as well, to not practice at cricket grounds during this period and that they must observe and adhere to strict social distancing protocols," PCB Media Director Sami Burney said.

The trio had received flack after a video surfaced which showcased the cricketers training at the Abdul Qadir Cricket Academy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, it could be seen that the trio were not taking precautionary measures despite the PCB's recent advice to not train in groups at open fields and follow the government-issued SOPs.



It is pertinent to mention PCB decided to scrap the national team's training camp ahead of the upcoming tour of England after failing to find a bio-secure facility for the players.

