Tottenham Hotspur confirm Roberto de Zerbi as new manager

An undated photo of Italian coach Roberto de Zerbi. — Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur has announced Roberto de Zerbi as “their new Men’s Head Coach on a long-term contract, subject to a work permit,” the club said on Wednesday.

De Zerbi has signed a deal as Tottenham manager that runs until 2031.

The appointment of De Zerbi means Tottenham will be on their third different manager of the 2025/26 season after parting ways with Thomas Frank and European Cup-winning boss Ange Postecoglou last summer.

Roberto said: “I am delighted to be joining this fantastic football club, which is one of the biggest and most prestigious in the world.

“In all my discussions with the Club’s leadership, their ambition for the future has been clear – to build a team capable of reaching great achievements, and to do that playing a style of football that excites and inspires our supporters. I am here because I believe in that ambition and have signed a long-term contract to give everything to deliver it.

“Our short-term priority is to climb the Premier League table, which will be the complete focus until the final whistle of the last game of the season. I’m looking forward to getting out on the training pitch and working with these players to achieve that.”

Tottenham parted ways with interim manager Igor Tudor on Sunday, who replaced Frank last month to steady the ship, but only managed to win one of his seven matches in charge.

The Croatian’s departure left Spurs in 17th place, one point above the relegation zone in the Premier League, facing their first potential drop to the second tier since 1977.

It was reported yesterday by ESPN that De Zerbi and USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino were the contenders for the job at Spurs.

However, Pochettino is committed to the US football team for this summer's World Cup, while De Zerbi is out of work after he departed from Marseille.

De Zerbi, 46, has managed eight different teams in his managerial career. Following his retirement in 2013, he immediately started his coaching career with lower league Italian side, Darfo Boario.

From then on, he managed several Italian clubs before earning his first major job at Ukrainian giants, Shakhtar Donetsk.

His achievements with Donetsk include winning the Ukrainian Super Cup in his first campaign and leading them to the top of the league before leaving in July 2022, before the conclusion of the campaign as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In September 2022, he became the manager of Brighton, helping them reach the FA Cup semi-final in his first season, along with a seventh-place finish in the Premier League. He also made them play European football for the first time in the club's history.

His most recent job was in France with Ligue 1 side Marseille. Under the leadership of De Zerbi, who came to the club in 2024, the team achieved second place in the league last season after Paris Saint-Germain.

De Zerbi left in February of 2026 after the team's elimination from the Champions League league phase. The club were fourth in Ligue 1 at the time.