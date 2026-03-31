Roberto de Zerbi agrees on long-term deal with Tottenham Hotspur

Roberto De Zerbi applauds fans after the match at Brentford Community Stadium in London on April 3, 2024. — Reuters

Roberto de Zerbi has agreed a long-term deal to become Tottenham Hotspur's permanent manager, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

The appointment of De Zerbi means Tottenham will be on their third different manager of the 2025/26 season after parting ways with Thomas Frank and European Cup-winning boss Ange Postecoglou last summer.

Tottenham parted ways with interim manager Igor Tudor on Sunday, who replaced Frank last month to steady the ship, but only managed to win one of his seven matches in charge.

The Croatian’s departure left Spurs in 17th place, one point above the relegation zone in the Premier League, facing their first potential drop to the second tier since 1977.

It was reported yesterday by ESPN that De Zerbi and USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino were the contenders for the job at Spurs.

However, Pochettino is committed to the US football team for this summer's World Cup, while De Zerbi is out of work after he departed from Marseille.

It was also reported that Roberto de Zerbi has indicated that he will join the club at the end of the campaign if they remain in the English top flight, but Tottenham wanted him to save them from relegation.

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De Zerbi, 46, has managed eight different teams in his managerial career. Following his retirement in 2013, he immediately started his coaching career with lower league Italian side, Darfo Boario.

From then on, he managed several Italian clubs before earning his first major job at Ukrainian giants, Shakhtar Donetsk.

His achievements with Donetsk include winning the Ukrainian Super Cup in his first campaign and leading them to the top of the league before leaving in July 2022, before the conclusion of the campaign as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In September 2022, he became the manager of Brighton, helping them reach the FA Cup semi-final in his first season, along with a seventh-place finish in the Premier League. He also made them play European football for the first time in the club's history.

His most recent job was in France with Ligue 1 side Marseille. Under the leadership of De Zerbi, who came to the club in 2024, the team achieved second place in the league last season after Paris Saint-Germain.

De Zerbi left in February of 2026 after the team's elimination from the Champions League league phase. The club were fourth in Ligue 1 at the time.