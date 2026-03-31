Gunther targets Seth Rollins as WWE books WrestleMania 42 match

Gunther in action against Seth Rollins during Monday Night RAW at Madison Square Garden on March 30, 2026 in New York, New York. — WWE

NEW YORK: Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has been officially booked to face Gunther at WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada following a dramatic return on Monday Night RAW from Madison Square Garden.

After weeks of uncertainty surrounding his fitness and WrestleMania plans, Rollins was medically cleared to compete, ending speculation over his participation in WWE’s biggest annual event.

Rollins made an emotional comeback, immediately attacking Paul Heyman in a chaotic burst of energy, only to be ambushed by Gunther in a shocking display of dominance.

The Austrian powerhouse locked Rollins in his signature sleeper hold and pointed to the WrestleMania signage, signalling his intentions and forcing WWE General Manager Adam Pearce to officially announce the high-stakes matchup.

This pairing sets up a compelling clash of wrestling styles, with Rollins’ fast-paced, high-energy offence going up against Gunther’s methodical, overpowering technique.

Fans now have a marquee bout to look forward to on the two-night spectacle, adding major intrigue to WrestleMania 42’s already stacked card.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled for April 18 and April 19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the Seth Rollins versus Gunther showdown promises to be one of the most talked-about matches of the event.

For the unversed, Seth Rollins’ previous WrestleMania main event, on Night 1 of the 41st edition at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, was a triple-threat clash against Roman Reigns and CM Punk.

Rollins won the match following a dramatic twist when WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, who had been aligned with Punk, turned his back on both Punk and Reigns to side with Rollins.

The Architect subsequently formed a faction called 'The Vision', which includes Bronson Reed and Bron Breaker.