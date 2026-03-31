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PSL 11: Fakhar Zaman banned for two matches over ball-tampering offence
Zaman suspended for Level 3 offence by PSL disciplinary committee violating Article 2.14 of Code of Conduct
By Web Desk
March 31, 2026
Fakhar Zaman
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