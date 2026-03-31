Records galore as Conquerors down Challengers in high-scoring contest

Conquerors' Fatima Sana (right) receives prize cheque for Player of the Match award after their National Women's T20 Tournament match against Challengers at the Ghani Glass Cricket Ground in Lahore on March 31, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Captain Fatima Sana backed her blistering half-century with economical bowling figures of 3/33 to help Conquerors edge past Challengers in the record high-scoring contest at the Ghani Glass Cricket Ground in Lahore on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first in the sixth match of the ongoing National Women's T20 Tournament 2026, the Conquerors piled up a massive total of 241/5 in their 20 overs, courtesy of their skipper Fatima's late blitz.

The all-rounder smashed 10 fours and six sixes on her way to top-score with an unbeaten 91 off just 33 deliveries.

Besides her, top-order batter Ayesha Zafar also made a brisk half-century, scoring a 22-ball 57, featuring nine fours and two sixes.

Conquerors' 241/5 is now the highest total in the Pakistan Women's T20 history, surpassing the previous best of 233/0, set by Lahore against Peshawar in January 2024.

Set to chase a daunting 242-run target, the Challengers put up a decent fight, courtesy of Eyman Fatima's swashbuckling century, coupled with wicketkeeper batter Sidra Nawaz's fifty, but fell short by 16 runs as they could accumulate 225/6 in their 20 overs.

Eyman remained the top-scorer for the Challengers with 112 off 57 deliveries, comprising 14 fours and five sixes, while Sidra made a 32-ball 60, laced with nine fours and a six.

Challengers' spirited response in the pursuit meant a total of 466 runs were piled up during the fixture, which is now the highest-ever aggregate in a domestic women's T20 game, surpassing the previous record of 438 accumulated in the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz last year.

Overall, the 466-run thriller stands as the second-highest aggregate in any women's T20s, including internationals, only behind the 490 runs amassed by Argentina Women and Chile Women in a T20I in 2023.