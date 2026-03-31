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PSL 11: PCB takes action against Naseem Shah, Fakhar Zaman
Fakhar faces two match ban while Naseem fined PKR 20 million for controversial tweet
By Web Desk
March 31, 2026
Naseem Shah
Fakhar Zaman
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