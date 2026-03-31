Newcastle United CEO backs Eddie Howe despite painful losses

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe reacts after the match on August 16, 2025. — Reuters

Newcastle United chief executive David Hopkinson is not looking to change under-fire manager Eddie Howe, saying “we're focused on this season's competition.”

Newcastle were booed by supporters following a derby defeat by bitter rivals Sunderland.

Howe’s side slipped to 12th position in the Premier League following a 2-1 defeat to promoted Sunderland at St James’ Park in their last game before the international break.

Sunderland has now achieved a league double over their neighbours after Tuesday’s win.

The defeat came days after Newcastle were outclassed spectacularly at Barcelona in the Champions League, suffering a humiliating 7-2 thrashing after playing out a 1-1 draw in the first leg against the Spanish side.

"I don't have a stance on his future. What I can tell you is that the derby loss hurt," Hopkinson told reporters.

"We take it seriously. There's nothing within us that thinks, 'Well, it's just three points and on we go'. It has resonated.

"I spent a couple of hours in a one-on-one lunch recently with Eddie and we talked through a multitude of things, including that."

Howe, who penned a long-term deal in 2022, has seven games to improve Newcastle’s position in the English top flight and enable his team to play in Europe next season. They are six points behind sixth-placed Chelsea.

Hired in 2021, Howe has made his team play in the Champions League twice and ended the club's 70-year trophy drought after winning the League Cup last season.

Hopkinson added that currently, we want to end the season respectfully, and then we will talk about the future.

"Eddie is our manager. I expect to have a great run to the end of the season here and we will talk about the future when it's time," Hopkinson added.

"Right now, we're focused on this season's competition."

Newcastle announced record revenues of 335.3 million pounds ($443 million) for the year ending June 2025.

The club said commercial income spiked 44% despite not playing European competition during the accounting period, and they posted a profit after tax of 34.7 million pounds.