Ramiz Raja urges renewal of selection policy following saliva ban

Former cricketer Ramiz Raja speaks over the saliva ban and its impact on Pakistan cricket. Photo: File

TV pundit Ramiz Raja has said that the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) selection committee needs to revise its selection policy following the ban on using saliva imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

Raja, while speaking on his YouTube channel, emphasised that the ban meant that the PCB needed to renew it selection of bowlers, for its upcoming tour of England, as the Men in Green could no longer rely on swing bowling.

"During the absence of saliva to shine the ball, teams won’t be able to win sessions of a Test match through reverse swing and sideways movements," said Raja.

"Only those bowlers will succeed now, who bowl at an accurate line and length just like in limited-overs cricket."

The former cricketer suggested to opt for fast bowlers Dilbar Hussain and Haris Rauf as he believes that the duo are equipped with accuracy and pace needed to command a strong bowling attack.

"When you look for such bowlers, the first ones that come to mind are Dilbar and Rauf as they are both accurate and bowl at a good pace," he said.

"With new regulations in place, these are precisely the kind of bowlers the selection committee will have to look at, ahead of Pakistan’s upcoming tour of England."

Furthermore, Raja spoke over the impact of the ban on certain spin bowlers and suggested some spinners that could still perform despite the ban.

"Spinners like Yasir Shah might not be that effective because they rely on shining the ball in order to deceive the batsman," he said.

"Spinners like Mohammad Nawaz and Farzan Raja can be more effective due to their ability to bowl accurately with variations of pace."

