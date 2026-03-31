Mauricio Pochettino says no contact with Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid

An undated photo of USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino. — Reuters

United States men’s football team manager Mauricio Pochettino has said that he is currently not in contact with Tottenham Hotspur or Real Madrid and is focused on Tuesday's friendly against Portugal and the World Cup.

He was also asked about his future with USMNT beyond the World Cup, to which Pochettino said: "Never say never. In football, everything can happen."

Argentine football manager has been linked with Tottenham and Madrid in recent times.

After Igor Tudor exited Tottenham on Sunday, it was reported that the Spurs are looking to secure the signature of Roberto de Zerbi or Mauricio Pochettino as permanent manager, but he was definitive when asked if there had been any contact.

"No. At the moment, no," he said at Monday's news conference. "I think we are very, very focused here in the World Cup. I think everyone knows that I am committed with the national team here. I think it's not a point to talk about the future at the moment."

The former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain coach later said that he doesn’t have a long-term contract with the USMNT, but if things go well, they can think about it.

"I think who knows what is going to happen? Like I said, we are open. We don't have contract for the future. But why not ? If we are happy, and the federation is happy and [we'll have] to see. I think the most important now is to be focusing [on Tuesday] and in the World Cup and to try to improve,” he said.

"I think we are focusing to improve the team. Of course, the rumors are there, but that is our business and we accept it."

Tottenham are without a manager currently and are in 17th place, one point above the relegation zone in the Premier League, facing their first potential drop to the second tier since 1977.

While Real Madrid also parted ways with Xabi Alonso in January 2026, the club's current manager is Alvaro Arbeloa, who got promoted from Real Madrid Castilla.