Lahore Qalandars' Sikandar Raza expresses gratitude to PCB

Lahore Qalandars all-rounder and Zimbabwe T20I captain Sikandar Raza celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr in Lahore on March 21, 2026. — Instagram/srazab24

LAHORE: Defending champions Lahore Qalandars all-rounder Sikandar Raza has thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) management for allowing his family to visit him, a gesture that comes as the franchise deals with a series of disciplinary issues.

The Zimbabwean captain took to social media platform 'X' to express his gratitude.

“Thank you, PCB and PSL management for allowing my family and relatives to come and see me in my room. Your kind gesture is greatly appreciated,” Raza wrote.

Thank you @TheRealPCBMedia and @thePSLt20 management for allowing my family and relatives to come and see me in my room



Your kind gesture is greatly appreciated 🙌🏽#QalandarDilSe — Sikandar Raza (@SRazaB24) March 31, 2026

His message follows a turbulent period for the Qalandars, which recently saw captain Shaheen Shah Afridi fined Rs1 million over a security breach involving unauthorised entry into the team’s hotel rooms.

The incident in question reportedly related to Afridi facilitating the entry of Raza’s guests, against the instructions of security staff.

In a statement, the franchise described the matter as a misunderstanding rather than a deliberate violation, adding that it had been investigated internally. The club maintained that the incident had been exaggerated and presented inaccurately in some reports.

The Qalandars confirmed they had formally informed the PCB of their findings after a full internal inquiry, adding that the action against their captain was taken in the spirit of accountability and discipline.

The controversies deepened for the franchise as opening batter Fakhar Zaman was handed a two-match suspension in PSL 11 after being found guilty of a Level 3 breach of the tournament’s Code of Conduct.

The PCB confirmed the decision on Monday, following an incident during the Qalandars’ clash with the Karachi Kings at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday, 30 March.

The offence occurred in the final stages of the match when on-field umpires penalised Lahore Qalandars by five runs and ordered the ball to be changed ahead of the last over of Karachi Kings’ innings.

Umpires Shahid Saikat and Faisal Khan Aafreedi, alongside TV umpire Asif Yaqoob and fourth umpire Tariq Rasheed, brought the charge against Zaman. The player denied the accusation and requested a full disciplinary hearing.

Match Referee Roshan Mahanama oversaw the proceedings, reaching his decision after reviewing all available evidence and granting Zaman a personal hearing.

Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, team director Sameen Rana, and team manager Farooq Anwar were also in attendance.

Zaman was charged under Article 2.14 of the Code, which relates to “changing the condition of the ball in breach of clause 41.3 of the PSL Playing Conditions”.