PSL 11: Devon Conway praises team bonding, hospitality in Pakistan

Islamabad United batter Devon Conway pictured during the media conference at the LCCA Ground in Lahore on March 31, 2026. — File

LAHORE: New Zealand batter Devon Conway has shared his fond memories of playing cricket in Pakistan and expressed excitement over his ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) experience with Islamabad United.

Speaking during a media conference, Conway reflected positively on his time in the PSL, highlighting both the team environment and his personal enjoyment.

“Playing in the PSL so far has been a very positive experience. Our group in Islamabad United is well-bonded, and I’m enjoying myself. I’m looking forward to spending a long time playing cricket here,” Conway said.

The left-handed batter emphasised that the camaraderie within Islamabad United has made his adaptation to the league smooth and enjoyable.

He appears genuinely motivated to continue playing in Pakistan, signalling his appreciation not just for the cricketing challenge but also for the team dynamics and culture he has experienced so far.

“Those were great memories, and now we are back in Karachi for PSL matches, where the pitches are excellent for batting,” he added.

On his experiences in Lahore, Conway also praised the hospitality and lifestyle aspects of his stay.

“Things are going really well here. The hotels have good restaurants, I’ve enjoyed the food, and the people around are very welcoming, so everything is going smoothly.”

It is pertinent to mention that the wicketkeeper-batter is one of New Zealand’s dominant performers in T20I cricket and recently made his PSL debut against Multan Sultans on Saturday.

For the unversed, the three-time champions are all set to play their second match of the tournament against Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.