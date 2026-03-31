Fakhar Zaman handed two-match ban for ball-tampering offence in PSL

Lahore Qalandars opening batter Fakhar Zaman walks off after scoring half-century during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 opening match against Hyderabad Kingsmen at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 26, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: Defending champions Lahore Qalandars opening batter Fakhar Zaman has been suspended for two matches in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 after being found guilty of a Level 3 breach of the tournament’s Code of Conduct.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the decision on Monday, following an incident during the Lahore Qalandars’ clash with Karachi Kings at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday, 29 March.

The offence took place in the final stages of the match, when the on-field umpires penalised Lahore Qalandars by five runs and ordered the ball to be changed ahead of the last over of Karachi Kings’ innings.

Umpires Shahid Saikat and Faisal Khan Aafreedi, along with TV umpire Asif Yaqoob and fourth umpire Tariq Rasheed, brought the charge against Zaman.

The player denied the accusation and requested a full disciplinary hearing under the Code of Conduct.

Match Referee Roshan Mahanama oversaw the hearing, reaching his decision after reviewing all available evidence and granting Zaman a personal hearing.

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, team director Sameen Rana, and team manager Farooq Anwar were also in attendance.

Zaman was charged under Article 2.14 of the Code, which relates to “changing the condition of the ball in breach of clause 41.3 of the PSL Playing Conditions”.

A first Level 3 offence carries a minimum penalty of a one-match suspension and a maximum of two matches.

Lahore Qalandars are next scheduled to face Multan Sultans on Friday, 3 April at Gaddafi Stadium, followed by a fixture against Islamabad United on Thursday, 9 April at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

Any appeal against the decision must be submitted to the PSL Technical Committee within 48 hours of receipt of the match referee’s written ruling.