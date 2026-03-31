Cristiano Ronaldo remains key for Portugal despite injury, says coach

An undated picture of veteran forward Cristiano Ronaldo. — Reuters

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has reaffirmed the vital role of Cristiano Ronaldo in the national team, even at 41 years of age.

The veteran forward, expected to captain Portugal in a record sixth World Cup, is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Martinez praised Cristiano Ronaldo as a 41-year-old leader whose relentless drive, exemplary captaincy, and recent goal-scoring form inspire the team and set the highest standards.

"Cristiano is our captain, a role model and a player with a real hunger," Martinez said.

"He's not just a 41-year-old player; he's a player who's hungry to improve every day. He's proving to be an exemplary captain and an inspiration to the younger players, someone who shows the way and embodies our values.

"And on the pitch, he's scored 25 goals in the last 30 games. We assess the players on a day-to-day basis, session by session, and the standards in the national team are the highest for everyone."

Ronaldo missed Portugal’s World Cup warm-up matches against Mexico and the United States, having picked up the muscular issue while playing for Saudi Pro League leaders Al Nassr on 28 February.

Ronaldo remains the all-time leading scorer in men’s international football, netting 143 goals in 226 appearances since his debut in 2003.

Asked about Ronaldo’s future and potential retirement, Martinez admitted uncertainty.

"The end of his career? We don't know. "It's hard to say. I've quickly learned not to try and predict the future with Cristiano. He focuses on being the best he can be right now. He doesn't make plans for the future."

Despite his age, Ronaldo continues to prove himself as an indispensable leader and goal threat for Portugal.