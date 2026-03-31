Judd Trump ends six-year wait with Tour Championship win

An undated picture of World number one Judd Trump. — WST

World number one Judd Trump claimed his first Tour Championship title in six years after edging past Mark Allen 10-8 here at Manchester Central on Monday.

The world number one, renowned for his consistency over the past decade, has historically struggled in this event, often failing to qualify or exiting early.

Allen appeared set to dominate, winning the opening four frames, but Trump fought back to level the scores by the end of the first session.

The second session proved thrilling, with both players producing top-quality snooker and combining for five century breaks.

Trump’s third century ultimately proved decisive, sending him through to the quarter-finals where he will face Shaun Murphy.

"The first four frames were scrappy, after that we both played some really good stuff, it was an enjoyable game," said 31-time ranking event winner Trump.

"At 4-0 I was just waiting for good opportunities, then I made one break and settled down. At 4-4 I was delighted and tonight was a great standard. I have been consistent for the last five or six months, I have had a lot of semis and finals, I am happy with my form."

Trump, who went trophy-less in 2025, started 2026 strongly with his German Masters triumph and remains comfortably the world number one, despite a slightly less prolific season.

Looking ahead, Trump welcomed the recent announcement that the World Championship contract at the Crucible Theatre has been extended until at least 2045, with venue redevelopments planned for 2028–29.

It is pertinent to mention that other first-round matches saw Barry Hawkins take a 5-3 lead over Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, while Wu Yize leads Chris Wakelin 6-2.