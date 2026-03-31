Marion Bartoli urges Emma Raducanu to stick with coach

An undated picture of Emma Raducanu. — Reuters

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli has urged Emma Raducanu to follow Aryna Sabalenka’s example by maintaining a long-term coaching relationship.

Sabalenka, who recently completed the prestigious ‘Sunshine Double’ by winning the Indian Wells and Miami Open titles, has credited her success to a stable team, including coach Anton Dubrov, fitness coach Jason Stacy, hitting partner Andrei Vasilevski, and fiance Georgios Frangulis.

Raducanu, in contrast, has experienced frequent changes in her coaching setup since her 2021 US Open triumph.

After parting ways with Rafael Nadal’s former coach, Francisco Roig, she has been working with hitting partner Alexis Canter and briefly with Mark Petchey at Indian Wells.

Bartoli stressed that constant changes can hinder progress.

"For Emma to keep changing coaches is a difficult topic because you need to have some sort of stability,” Bartoli said.

"When you look at the coaching system, Sabalenka has had the same coach for such a long period of time and I think for Emma it's about trying to find the right fit!"

Eighteen-time Grand Slam winner Martina Navratilova also advised Raducanu to select her next coach carefully and commit to the partnership for at least a year to adapt and integrate changes effectively.

It is pertinent to mention that Raducanu should focus on improving her physicality to compete with top players such as Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, and Coco Gauff.

Raducanu is next scheduled to compete at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz from 6-12 April, live on Sky Sports Tennis.