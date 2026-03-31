'Can't teach Babar anything': Mark Chapman hails Pakistan star's PSL technique

The collage of photos features Islamabad United batter Mark Chapman (left) and Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam. – File/AFP

LAHORE: New Zealand batsman Mark Chapman, who is representing Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, believes the inclusion of two new teams will make the competition fiercer than ever before.

Speaking to the media during a training session, Chapman shared his enthusiasm about rejoining the Pakistan Super League (PSL), underlining how much he had been anticipating the opportunity.

“I had been looking forward to coming here and playing in the PSL,” he said. “I’m very happy to be playing again.”

Focusing specifically on the fast-bowling unit, the all-rounder pointed out that Pakistan’s strength lies in its ability to consistently produce high-quality pacers.

He remarked that many young fast bowlers regularly clock speeds above 140kph, making them a formidable force and a key attraction of the PSL.

“The PSL has a lot of homegrown talent. The fast-bowling department is very strong – young pacers bowl at speeds exceeding 140kph. That is a real strength of this league.”

Chapman also acknowledged the positive experience he had during his previous stint, where Quetta Gladiators enjoyed a successful campaign and reached the final, making it a memorable season for him.

Looking ahead, the 31-year-old expressed optimism about replicating that success with Islamabad United.

“When you change franchises, you experience a completely different environment. I had a great time with Quetta Gladiators last year – we played in the final. I hope this time with Islamabad United will be just as good.”

He added that having New Zealand teammate Devon Conway and captain Shadab Khan in the side creates a positive atmosphere.

Discussing his future in international cricket, Chapman highlighted a clear and structured approach toward his career ambitions.

He emphasised that while the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup remains an important target, it is still some time away, allowing him to focus on more immediate assignments.

“The T20 World Cup is still two years away. Before that, the focus is on next year’s ODI World Cup in South Africa. After that, I will think about Australia and New Zealand,” he stated.

Speaking about star Pakistan player Babar Azam, the left-handed batter expressed deep respect for his experience and achievements in franchise cricket, particularly in the PSL.

He acknowledged Babar’s record-breaking consistency, noting his dominance in terms of runs and half-centuries in the tournament’s history.

“Babar Azam is an experienced player. He has the most runs and half-centuries in PSL history. I can’t teach him anything about how to bat – he knows that himself. Sometimes it’s just about mindset. His technique is very good; he just needs to adjust quickly to the game situation,” he said.

He acknowledged Pakistan’s continued efforts in successfully bringing international cricket back to the country, highlighting the smooth organisation and positive environment created for touring sides.

Mark also noted that the hosts have invested significant time and resources to ensure matches are conducted efficiently and credited them for maintaining high standards so far in the series.

“Pakistan has worked very hard to stage cricket matches, and so far things are going really well. Our focus is on every game. Our next three matches are coming up very quickly, and we will try to win them and build momentum,” he concluded.