Milwaukee Brewers secure top prospect Cooper Pratt on eight-year deal: reports

An undated picture of shortstop prospect Cooper Pratt. — Instagram/ cooper_pratt9

MILWAUKEE: The Milwaukee Brewers have reportedly reached an agreement with shortstop prospect Cooper Pratt on an eight-year contract worth $50.75 million, according to international media reports on Monday.

Pratt, 21, is considered one of the brightest talents in the Brewers’ farm system, which is widely regarded as one of the strongest in Major League Baseball.

International media recently ranked him as the No. 70 prospect in all of baseball. While still developing as a hitter, Pratt possesses a disciplined eye at the plate.

Last season with Double-A Biloxi, he posted a .238 batting average with a .343 on-base percentage, hitting eight home runs, driving in 62 runs, stealing 31 bases, and drawing 67 walks over 120 games.

He also appeared in three Triple-A games with Nashville, going 4-for-15 with a run batted in and a stolen base. This spring, Pratt batted .294 with a .405 on-base percentage and four RBIs in 18 exhibition games.

Although the Brewers have not officially confirmed the signing, manager Pat Murphy praised the young infielder’s potential after observing him in spring training.

“What’s not to like? He’s a baseball player. A good one. He’s got a ways to go, but he’s a hard worker and a great person,” Murphy said.

Pratt was selected by Milwaukee in the sixth round of the 2023 draft.

The Brewers have previously invested heavily in prospects, most notably signing outfielder Jackson Chourio to an eight-year, $82 million deal as a 19-year-old, who has since become a 20-20 player in each of his first two major league seasons.