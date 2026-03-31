PCB issues strict warning to centrally contracted players

Players of Pakistan celebrates the wicket of Matthew Renshaw during the T20I match against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium on February 01, 2026 in Lahore, Pakistan. - PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a stern warning to centrally contracted players regarding breaches of their contractual obligations, particularly concerning social media conduct, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

According to the board’s directives, centrally contracted cricketers will not be permitted to post on social media without prior approval from the PCB’s media department.

Players have been explicitly reminded to adhere to the rules laid out in their central contracts, including the board’s social media policy.

Furthermore, the players’ managers have also been reminded of the relevant social media guidelines. The board has made it clear that political posts will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Sources indicate that centrally contracted players must now exercise extreme caution in their public communications. Any player found posting controversial content could face a fine of no less than PKR 10 million.

The move follows heightened scrutiny after the PCB recently imposed a 20 million rupee fine on national fast bowler Naseem Shah.

The 23-year-old pacer was penalised for a controversial tweet regarding Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The PCB found that Naseem had breached multiple clauses of his central contract and the board’s social media guidelines following a personal hearing before a three-member disciplinary committee.

Despite issuing an unconditional apology and terminating his social media advisor—who has since been blacklisted by the board from working with any other national player—Naseem was fined the substantial sum.

The incident originated during the opening ceremony of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, where the Chief Minister was the guest of honour.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was seen welcoming Ms Nawaz and introducing her to franchise owners and players.

Shortly after, a post from Naseem Shah’s X account (formerly Twitter) quoted a PCB media post showing Chairman Naqvi greeting Ms Nawaz.

The since-deleted message read: "Why is she being treat [sic] like the queen at Lords?" The comment sparked widespread debate across social media.

In response, the right-arm pacer claimed his account had been hacked.

"This account of Naseem was recently hacked but now recovered successfully," he wrote, insisting the post was not a personal statement but the result of a security breach.