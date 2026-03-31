Lionel Messi set to start in Argentina friendly against Zambia: Lionel Scaloni

Argentina's Lionel Messi during training in International Friendly on March 30, 2026. — Reuters

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is expected to start in Tuesday’s home friendly against Zambia, national team manager Lionel Scaloni confirmed on Monday.

Messi had featured as a halftime substitute in Friday’s 2-1 victory over Mauritania, a side ranked 115th in the FIFA rankings that has never qualified for the World Cup.

Scaloni admitted that he thinks Messi will play home friendly against Zambia.

“Yes, I think he’ll start from the beginning tomorrow,” Scaloni said.

Scaloni admitted the win was less comfortable than anticipated, describing the performance as “an alert” for the squad.

Both the matches against Mauritania and Zambia will be used to finalise Argentina’s 26-player squad for the FIFA World Cup this summer.

“The list of 26 players, I think we’re above the percentage,” Scaloni said. “We have to start discarding options now based on performance. There is no other option.”

Messi has not yet confirmed whether he will take part in the tournament, but Scaloni is hopeful the 36-year-old superstar will feature.

“The important thing is that he comes and enjoys it,” he said. “It may well be his last World Cup, but what matters is that he enjoys being there. It’s not just Argentines who want to see him, everyone does.”

The reigning World Cup champions will open their campaign on 16 June against Algeria in Group J in Kansas City, followed by matches against Austria on 22 June and Jordan on 27 June. Argentina are seeking to lift the trophy for a fourth time in their history.