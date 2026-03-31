Luka Doncic emerging as MVP favourite, says JJ Redick

An undated picture of Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick and Luka Doncic. — Reuters

Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick has voiced strong support for Luka Doncic as a contender for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award on Monday, citing the Slovenian star’s dominant form in recent months.

Redick said ahead of the Lakers’ game against the Washington Wizards that if Doncic maintains his current performance, he deserves the MVP award.

“If we continue to finish the season the way we’re playing now, and he keeps performing like this, to me, he is the MVP,” Redick said.

Redick highlighted Doncic’s exceptional run since February 28th, during which he has averaged 36.5 points on 49.3 per cent shooting, including 39 per cent from beyond the arc, alongside 8.1 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 2.3 steals, helping the Lakers to a 14-2 record.

“He’s been the MVP for two of the three segments of the season,” Redick added.

The Lakers’ strong form since January 18, a 24-10 record, the second-most wins in the NBA during that period, further illustrates Doncic’s influence, according to Redick.

“He’s the engine driving all our winning. Certainly, we have a ton of guys starring in their roles, but he’s the driver,” he said, also praising Doncic’s fitness, which he described as the best since the player’s early NBA years.

Despite his consistent excellence, the 27-year-old has yet to win an MVP award, finishing as high as third in 2023-24.

This season, he leads the league in scoring with 33.7 points per game, ranks third in assists, sixth in steals, and seventh in charges drawn.

After a 60-point display against Miami, Doncic remained modest on his MVP chances.