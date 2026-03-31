Ghana sack Otto Addo 72 days before FIFA World Cup

An undated picture of Ghana head coach Otto Addo. — Instagram/ ottoaddo23

Ghana have parted company with head coach Otto Addo just 72 days before their opening match at the FIFA World Cup, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed on Monday.

In a brief statement published on its official website, the GFA announced that it had ‘parted ways’ with the Black Stars manager with immediate effect. No explanation was provided for the decision, and the association did not name a successor.

"The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have parted ways with the Head Coach of the senior men’s national team (Black Stars), Otto Addo effective immediately," it said in a statement.

The dismissal follows a disappointing run of results in recent friendly fixtures. Ghana suffered a 2-1 defeat to Germany in Stuttgart on Monday, having been heavily beaten 5-1 by Austria last Friday.

The team has now lost four consecutive friendlies, raising concerns over form and preparation ahead of the tournament.

Addo, 49, had been in his second spell in charge of the national side. He returned to the role after Borussia Dortmund released him from his position in talent development at the end of the 2023–24 season.

He previously led Ghana on an interim basis throughout much of 2022, including their World Cup campaign in Qatar, where they secured a victory over South Korea but failed to progress beyond the group stage.

As a player, the Hamburg-born coach enjoyed a successful career, winning the Bundesliga with Dortmund and representing Ghana at the 2006 World Cup.

Ghana, appearing at their fifth World Cup, have been drawn in Group L alongside Croatia, England and Panama. Their opening fixture is scheduled for 17 June in Toronto against Panama.