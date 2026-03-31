Carlo Ancelotti backs Danilo for Brazil national football team FIFA World Cup squad

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti during press conference on March 16, 2026. — Reuters

Carlo Ancelotti has expressed strong support for experienced defender Danilo, confirming he is expected to be included in the Brazil national football team’s final 26-man squad for this year’s World Cup in North America.

The Brazilian coach also indicated that most of his squad selection has already been finalised.

Brazil have been placed in Group C, where they will face Morocco, Haiti and Scotland during the tournament, scheduled to run from June 11th to July 19th. Ancelotti is set to unveil his final squad on May 18th.

Ancelotti confirms Danilo is guaranteed a place in the squad, praising his versatility, leadership, and importance on and off the pitch.

"Danilo is a very important player, not only on the pitch but also off it," Ancelotti told reporters on Monday in Orlando, ahead of his side's warm-up friendly game against Croatia.

"Danilo is certain to be in the final 26-man squad because I like him... his character, his personality, his style of play. He can play in all defensive positions.

"I have a fairly clear idea of the starting line-up for the first match, and the final squad is also pretty much set."

Former Real Madrid and Manchester City defender Danilo, 34, is currently at Brazilian club Flamengo. He has played 67 internationals for Brazil across all competitions so far.

Ancelotti stated that a strong defensive foundation would be crucial for Brazil to win a sixth World Cup.

"For Brazil to win the World Cup, we need talent - and we have it - and we need to defend well," the Italian said.

"There's no other way. I'm not convinced by an attacking game alone."