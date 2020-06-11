Cricketers look forward to training under Younis Khan, Mushtaq Ahmed

Spin coach Mushtaq Ahmed and batting coach Younis Khan.

Cricketers have expressed their excitement over the appointment of spin coach Mushtaq Ahmed and batting coach Younis Khan for the upcoming tour of England in which the side will play three Tests and as many T20Is in August-September.

Test captain Azhar Ali, who accumulated 2,628 runs with Younis in 48 innings, said that having the batting great on board will provide young batsmen a chance to hone their skills.

"I have been fortunate to play a number of Tests with Younis. In my books, he is one of the best non-England batsmen to perform consistently and score heavily in English conditions in the past two decades," Azhar said.

"I think this offers an excellent opportunity for the emerging and younger batsmen to learn from Younis during a pressure series than they will ever learn during a training camp or an off-season."

Limited-overs skipper Babar Azam said that having a star-studded coaching panel would do wonders for the dressing room along with his personal growth as a batsman.

"I look up to Younis for his resilience, grit and determination. He has done wonders for Pakistan and we are privileged that he will be part of our dressing room again," he said.

"As part of a young and learning group of batsmen, there can’t be a better feeling to have the geniuses of Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis on my side upon which I can strengthen and define my future career."

Furthermore, wrist spinner Yasir Shah, who is the fastest bowler to take 200 Test wickets in terms of innings, said that having Mushtaq as his mentor would boost his performance, one that he feels has been dwindling recently.

"Mushtaq has been one of my mentors. During his career as a spin bowling coach, he has helped a number of slow bowlers to become more effective," Yasir said.

"I feel my recent Test performances have not been up to my expectations but, if selected and with Mushtaq on my side, I hope to play a big part in the team’s overall objective of winning the first Test series in England since 1996."

