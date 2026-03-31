New Zealand announce white-ball squads for Bangladesh tour

New Zealand players celebrate after taking the wicket of Connor Esterhuizen during the fourth T20I against South Africa at Sky Stadium in Wellington on March 22, 2026. — AFP

New Zealand have announced their ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming white-ball tour of Bangladesh in April, with several key players returning from injury.

Fast bowlers Will O'Rourke, Matt Fisher and Blair Tickner are set to rejoin the national side after injury layoffs. Meanwhile, off-spinning all-rounder Dean Foxcroft returns to the white-ball set-up for the first time since April 2024.

Wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham has been appointed captain for the tour, with regular skipper Mitchell Santner unavailable due to his commitments with the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

O’Rourke returns from a back injury and is included in the ODI squad, while Fisher has recovered from a shin issue to feature in the T20I side. Tickner, who had been sidelined with an ankle injury, has been named in both squads.

Head coach Rob Walter expressed his satisfaction at the return of the trio, highlighting their efforts during rehabilitation and their value to the squad’s depth.

He stressed the importance of workload management and maintaining a strong bench in the modern game.

“Will, Blair and Matt have been working very hard over the past few months to get themselves back on the park and back in contention for selection, and we’re pleased to welcome them back into the group,” Walter said.

“With the amount of cricket being played in the modern game, having depth in our bowling stocks is key. Having players of this quality come back is great for our side,” he added.

Foxcroft’s recall comes on the back of an impressive domestic campaign, where he finished as the second-highest run-scorer for Central Districts in the Ford Trophy, amassing 435 runs in 11 innings.

Following their involvement in the New Zealand A one-day series in Sri Lanka, Muhammad Abbas and Adi Ashok have been included in the ODI squad. Kristian Clarke and Ben Sears have been named in both squads.

Clarke and Jayden Lennox, who were part of New Zealand’s historic series win against India in January, retain their places, with Lennox in line to make his T20I debut.

New Zealand are scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on April 13. The first two ODIs will be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on April 17 and 20, before the third ODI takes place in Chattogram on April 23.

The T20I series will begin in Chattogram, with matches on April 27 and 29, before the teams return to Dhaka for the final fixture on May 2.

Squads:

ODI squad: Tom Latham (c), Muhammad Abbas, Adi Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Dean Foxcroft, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Henry Nicholls, Will O’Rourke, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner and Will Young.

T20I squad: Tom Latham (c), Katene Clarke, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Bevin Jacobs, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner.