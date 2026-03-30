Carlos Alcaraz reacts to Jannik Sinner’s 'Sunshine Double'

Carlos Alcaraz (L) and Jannik Sinner (R) shake hands. — AFP

Carlos Alcaraz has reacted to his fierce rival Jannik Sinner’s 'Sunshine Double' on social media.

Sinner beat Czech Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-4 in a rain-hit Miami Open final on Sunday to become the first man to complete the coveted 'Sunshine Double' without dropping a set.

The Italian world number two won 92% of his first-serve points and saved all three break points he faced en route to a victory that extended his string of Masters 1000 matches without dropping a set to 17.

"We did a lot of work to be in this position, so I'm really, really happy, and I'm also happy to go back home now," Sinner said after the match.

"Making here the Sunshine Double here for the first time, it's incredible. It's something I would have never thought, because it's also difficult to achieve, and yeah, we made it somehow, so I'm very happy."

Alcaraz and Sinner are the undisputed new kings of men’s tennis, and the pair have shared the last nine Grand Slams between them and are just two short of matching Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s record of 11 straight Grand Slam titles as a duopoly.

The two are currently holding a commanding lead at the top of the ATP Rankings, with Carlos Alcaraz ranked No. 1 and Jannik Sinner No. 2.

Many might have thought that the Spanish would be jealous of this accolade, given it’s one he has yet to achieve. However, he has instead taken to his Instagram story, writing: “Congratulations @janniksin and team for winning the Sunshine Double!”



