Naseem Shah opens up after hefty fine over controversial tweet

Pakistan's Naseem Shah in action during their training session at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on February 6, 2026. — ICC

KARACHI: National pacer Naseem Shah on Monday issued a public apology after being slapped with a fine of Rs20 million by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over his controversial tweet regarding Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the 23-year-old stressed that the post in question was made by his management and did not reflect his personal views, but affirmed taking "full responsibility" for his social media platform.

He further confirmed to have implemented "necessary changes" to ensure such a thing does not happen again before issuing a public apology to everyone affected by the post from his X handle.

"A recent post from my account was made by my management team and does not reflect my views," said Naseem.

"I take full responsibility for my platform and have implemented the necessary changes to ensure this does not happen again.

"I sincerely apologise to everyone affected by this misuse of my platform."

A recent post from my account was made by my management team and does not reflect my views.



I take full responsibility for my platform and have implemented the necessary changes to ensure this does not happen again.



I sincerely apologise to everyone affected by this misuse of… — Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) March 30, 2026

Naseem's statement comes just hours after the PCB announced that the pacer was found to have breached various clauses of the PCB central contract and social media guidelines after a personal hearing held by a three-member Disciplinary Committee earlier today.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the outcomes of disciplinary committee proceedings pertaining to breaches of various clauses of Naseem Shah's Central Contract and the PCB Social Media Guidelines," the cricket board said in a statement.

"The PCB had issued a show cause notice dated 27th March 2026 outlining the violations and sought a response [from] Naseem.

"A personal hearing was then held by a three member Disciplinary Committee on 30th March 2025 after Naseem Shah's reply had been received and reviewed."

Consequently, the 23-year-old pacer was fined Rs20 million despite terminating his social media adviser, who has also been blacklisted by the cricket board from associating with other national players falling under its jurisdiction.

"Whilst noting the unconditional apology tendered, Naseem is found to have breached various clauses of his Central Contract and a fine of PKR 2 crores has been imposed," the PCB's statement read.

"It was noted that Naseem Shah's social media adviser has already been terminated by Naseem and shall be blacklisted by the PCB from associating with any player falling under the PCB's jurisdiction.

"The PCB remains committed to upholding professional standards, contractual obligations and the integrity of the game."

The controversy stemmed from the opening ceremony of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Thursday, which the CM Punjab graced as the guest of honour.

During the event, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi welcomed Ms Nawaz and introduced her to the franchise owners participating in the tournament.

She extended her best wishes to all competing teams. The Chief Minister was also introduced to the players from both sides ahead of the curtain-raiser.

Shortly afterwards, a post appearing from Naseem Shah’s ‘X’ account (formerly Twitter) drew significant attention. The post was a quote retweet of a PCB media post showing Chairman Naqvi greeting Ms Nawaz.

The now-deleted message read: "Why is she being treat like the queen at Lords?"

The comment quickly sparked widespread engagement across social media, generating lively debate and diverse opinions among fans and the cricketing community.

Addressing the controversy, the right-arm pacer had moved to reassure followers that the post was not intentional, explaining that his account had been hacked.

"This account of Naseem was recently hacked but now recovered successfully," he wrote, clarifying that the issue was the result of a security breach rather than a personal statement from the player.