John Cena’s new role at WrestleMania 42 revealed

An undated photo of WWE legend John Cena. — WWE

John Cena will be seen in a new role at WrestleMania 42. The 17-time WWE Champion has officially announced that fans can see him as the host of the event.

The WWE legend has now ended the speculation about his post-retirement involvement with the company.

Cena announced on social media, writing: “Since retirement, my road has looked a little different but now I can officially say I’m headed to WrestleMania. See you in Las Vegas!”

The announcement follows comments Cena made at MegaCon in Orlando earlier this month, saying he has found a new way to contribute to WWE after his retirement.

Even before his retirement match, in a post-Raw interview on WWE’s YouTube channel, Cena made public that he has signed a five-year deal with the promotion and will remain a part of the family.

“I will be an ambassador to WWE. I am already signed on for another five years,” said Cena.

“I would like to be in this family as an employee and as a contributing part for as long as I can.”

One of WWE’s most iconic figures, John Cena, brought his legendary in-ring career to an emotional end on December 13, where he was defeated by Gunther in the main event at Capital One Arena.

The match was fiercely competitive, with Cena and Gunther trading momentum for nearly ninety per cent of the contest.

John delivered three Attitude Adjustments, including a dramatic top-rope version, and even put Gunther through the announce table. Despite the sustained offensive onslaught, Cena was unable to secure a pinfall victory.

Gunther ultimately achieved his stated objective for the match, forcing Cena to submit to a sleeper hold after multiple escape attempts.