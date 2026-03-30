Tottenham Hotspur enter advanced talks with Roberto de Zerbi

Roberto de Zerbi has emerged as one of the best footballing minds in recent times. — AFP

Tottenham Hotspur have entered advanced talks with Roberto de Zerbi, and they are now pushing him to become their permanent manager before the end of the season, international media reported on Monday.

Tottenham parted ways with Igor Tudor on Sunday, and now they are looking for their third manager of the season.

Tudor replaced Thomas Frank last month to steady the ship, but only managed to win one of his seven matches in charge.

The Croatian’s departure left Spurs in 17th place, one point above the relegation zone in the Premier League, facing their first potential drop to the second tier since 1977.

According to an ESPN report, the Spurs are confident of roping in De Zerbi in good time before their next game, a league clash at Sunderland on April 12.

The report continued saying that De Zerbi and USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino are the contenders for the job.

However, Pochettino is committed to the US football team for this summer's World Cup, while De Zerbi is out of work after he departed from Marseille.

Roberto de Zerbi has indicated that he will join the club at the end of the campaign if they remain in the English top flight.

However, Tottenham have now sped up their efforts to secure an immediate deal.

According to reports, the club want to appoint De Zerbi as a permanent manager, but it is unclear whether the 46-year-old, who spent two years as a coach at Brighton up to 2024, will agree to sign the contract in Tottenham’s perilous state.