Cricket Australia bars Cameron Green from bowling in IPL 2026

Australia's Cameron Green celebrates scoring his half-century during their first T20I against West Indies at the Sabina Park in Kingston on July 20, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday confirmed barring its all-rounder Cameron Green from bowling in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, stressing that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were "fully aware".

According to a report by a renowned cricket website, the 26-year-old all-rounder, who became the most expensive overseas player in the history of the lucrative league after being signed by KKR for INR 25.2 crores, was advised to refrain from bowling by CA due to a lower-back injury.

"Cameron has a lower-back injury, which is being managed, but requires him to abstain from bowling for a short period," a CA spokesperson said.

"Cameron is currently rebuilding his bowling loads in India with a view to return in around 10-12 days' time. KKR has been communicated with and is fully aware of this information."

The clarification follows after KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane said, "ask Cricket Australia", when inquired why Green did not bowl in their six-wicket defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Rahane, however, remained hopeful for the resumption of Green's bowling, insisting that it would make their combination better.

"I think when hopefully Green starts to bowl soon, the combination will be slightly different," he said at the post-match presentation.

"At the moment, we have to see the balance and who can bowl well for us. Batting-wise, as I said, we batted really well, but finding that balance with the ball is really important. So, hopefully, Green starts to bowl soon, [and] then we can find out whether the combination will be okay."

Notably, Green has not bowled since the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which concluded earlier this month, due to a back injury.

Prior to the mega event, the 26-year-old did not bowl for 12 months from September 2024 to October 2025 after undergoing surgery on a stress fracture in his back.