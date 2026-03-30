Laurent Mekies responds to Max Verstappen F1 exit talk

An undated photo of Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies (left) and Max Verstappen. — Formula 1

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has dismissed the claims or discussion of Max Verstappen leaving Formula 1, saying he will be much happier once he has a more competitive car.

Dutch driver has admitted he is deliberating on his future in Formula One after finishing eighth at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The 28-year-old has hinted at retiring if he no longer enjoys driving the modern generation of F1 cars.

"Of course I try to adapt to it, but it's not nice the way you have to race," Verstappen said. "It's really anti-driving. Then at one point, yeah, it's just not what I want to do."

Although Verstappen's latest quotes were not delivered directly to Mekies, speaking to onsite media about the four-time champion walking away from F1 at the end of 2026, he totally played down the suggestions.

"We are having zero discussions about those aspects," Mekies said on Sunday evening in Japan.

"We have a lot of work to do, but I'm sure by the time we give him a fast car, he will be a much happier Max.

"And by the time we give him a car that he can push and make the difference with, he will also be a happier Max. So, honestly, that's 100% of our discussions right now, is that.

"And as per the regs, as you know, they are coming with some good aspects and more tricky aspects. And as a sport, with the other teams, we will meet in the break to see how we can tweak them to make things better."

It is pertinent to mention that Max Verstappen won four consecutive drivers' titles from 2021 to 2024 and missed out on last year's title by just two points to Lando Norris.