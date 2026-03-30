PCB reprimands Naseem Shah for breaching central contract terms

Pakistan's Naseem Shah celebrates taking a wicket during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eights match against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on February 28, 2026. — ICC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced imposing a Rs20 million fine on national pacer Naseem Shah over his controversial tweet regarding Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

According to the cricket board, Naseem was found to have breached various clauses of the PCB central contract and social media guidelines after a personal hearing held by a three-member Disciplinary Committee earlier today.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the outcomes of disciplinary committee proceedings pertaining to breaches of various clauses of Naseem Shah's Central Contract and the PCB Social Media Guidelines," the cricket board said in a statement.

"The PCB had issued a show cause notice dated 27th March 2026 outlining the violations and sought a response [from] Naseem.

"A personal hearing was then held by a three member Disciplinary Committee on 30th March 2025 after Naseem Shah's reply had been received and reviewed."

Consequently, the 23-year-old pacer has been fined Rs20 million despite issuing an unconditional apology and terminating his social media adviser, who has also been blacklisted by the cricket board from associating with other national players falling under its jurisdiction.

"Whilst noting the unconditional apology tendered, Naseem is found to have breached various clauses of his Central Contract and a fine of PKR 2 crores has been imposed," the PCB's statement read.

"It was noted that Naseem Shah's social media adviser has already been terminated by Naseem and shall be blacklisted by the PCB from associating with any player falling under the PCB's jurisdiction.

"The PCB remains committed to upholding professional standards, contractual obligations and the integrity of the game."

The controversy stemmed from the opening ceremony of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Thursday, which the CM Punjab graced as the guest of honour.

During the event, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi welcomed Ms Nawaz and introduced her to the franchise owners participating in the tournament.

She extended her best wishes to all competing teams. The Chief Minister was also introduced to the players from both sides ahead of the curtain-raiser.

Shortly afterwards, a post appearing from Naseem Shah’s ‘X’ account (formerly Twitter) drew significant attention. The post was a quote retweet of a PCB media post showing Chairman Naqvi greeting Ms Nawaz.

The now-deleted message read: "Why is she being treat like the queen at Lords?"

The comment quickly sparked widespread engagement across social media, generating lively debate and diverse opinions among fans and the cricketing community.

Addressing the controversy, the right-arm pacer had moved to reassure followers that the post was not intentional, explaining that his account had been hacked.

"This account of Naseem was recently hacked but now recovered successfully," he wrote, clarifying that the issue was the result of a security breach rather than a personal statement from the player.