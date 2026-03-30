Sohail Tanvir named Quetta Gladiators' bowling coach for PSL 11

Pakistan's Sohail Tanvir bowls a delivery during their first T20I against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on December 4, 2014. — AFP

LAHORE: 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators have appointed former Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir as their bowling coach for the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, scheduled to run until May 3.

Tanvir, who was a part of the Gladiators squad that won the coveted title in 2019, is set to join the franchise as the bowling coach on Tuesday, replacing Wahab Riaz.

The development came after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) barred the former national pacer, who is also the mentor of the women's cricket team, from holding dual roles to avoid conflict of interest.

Notably, the cricket board had initially issued a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to Riaz, allowing him to be associated with a PSL franchise, which led to his appointment as the director and bowling coach of the Gladiators.

The cricket, however, rescinded these permissions following a review of their commitments. The move reflects a strict enforcement of the policy that permanent PCB officials cannot concurrently hold roles in domestic franchise cricket.

For the unversed, the change in coaching setup comes when the Gladiators are fifth in the PSL 11 standings with two points in two matches.

The previous edition's runners-up got off to an unwanted start to their campaign as they suffered a 14-run defeat at the hands of Karachi Kings before thumping debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen by 60 runs to open their account.

Their next match is scheduled against three-time champions Islamabad United here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Quetta Gladiators squad for PSL 11

Saud Shakeel (c), Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Hasan Nawaz, Shamyl Hussain, Alzarri Joseph, Rilee Rossouw, Ahmed Daniyal, Jahanzaib Sultan, Jahandad Khan, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Khan Zeb, Bismillah Khan, Saqib Khan, Ahsaan Ali, Brett Hampton, Sam Harper, Bevon Jacobs, Ben McDermott and Tom Curran.