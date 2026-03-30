Thomas Tuchel not disappointed with players who withdrew from England squad

England manager Thomas Tuchel during the press conference at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre in London on March 30, 2026. — Reuters

England coach Thomas Tuchel said on Monday that he was not disappointed by players who withdrew from his squad before a friendly match against Japan at Wembley.

Tuchel described the absences as an inevitable consequence of heavy workloads late in the club season.

Following a 1-1 draw against Uruguay in a friendly on Friday, eight players pulled out of the camp due to health and injury issues.

The players who left include goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, defender Fikayo Tomori and striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Defender John Stones sustained an injury and returned to Manchester City prior to Friday's match, while Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace and Arsenal winger Noni Madueke were also injured during the game.

Madueke's Arsenal teammates Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice have also returned to the North London club.

"Disappointed but not with the players, with the fact we want to have everyone in good spirits and health," Tuchel told reporters.

"It's the reality of end of the season and the end March, the reality of having players in European matches and more than just one competition with all the cups going on.

"We have players in camp that have already played more minutes than last season, so there is some concern. The players needed and deserved the mental break from football. We could see the energy with which they came back into camp and to reconnect now in the new environment.”

Thomas Tuchel added that he wants the players to perform in their clubs and that everyone was desperate to come to the camp.

"We want them to perform in their clubs but the reality is it's our last camp before we leave to America, so we want to reconnect to our principles. It's disappointing but I'm not upset with the players, I'm not angry,” he added.

"I got the feeling that everyone was desperate to come. Some of the injured players even stayed to do their treatment, that shows they want to be around the group. No one left straight away, it's a good spirit and that's how it should be."

Following a friendly with Japan on Tuesday, England will take on Costa Rica next month as preparations intensify for the World Cup, co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico starting on June 11.