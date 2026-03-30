Francis Ngannou predicts Alex Pereira vs Ciryl Gane

This collage of photos shows Alex Pereira (left) and Ciryl Gane. — Instagram/AFP

Francis Ngannou has said that Ciryl Gane will be a tough test for Alex Pereira at UFC Freedom Fights 250.

Pereira (13-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC), a champion in the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions, has the opportunity to make history. The Brazilian will face Gane (13-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC) for an interim heavyweight title, where he can become the first UFC fighter to capture championship titles in three different weight classes.

Former champion at the heavyweight division, Francis Ngannou (who defeated Gane in a title unification back in 2022), has shared his thoughts on the fight, giving an extra edge to the French MMA fighter.

“It's going to be an interesting fight,” Ngannou said.

“I think Alex Pereira is very tough. He's big enough. He's a heavyweight. But in this scenario, the position shifted a little bit because Ciryl Gane here looks more with a strategy of a lighter person because he moves a lot. He's fast and I think Alex Pereira will be like most stiff, stable and strong, solid.”

Ngannou said that Gane’s movement and distance management could be key factors that could define the result.

“Cyril will be more fast moving around. That's his technique. He's good at that,” Ngannou continued.

“And then it's going to be very difficult for Alex Pereira to even get close to the distance to figure out what he can do. Like just to get in the distance, you know, to get close to that, to close that distance, which Ciryl will be managing very well to keep the distance, pick apart, get him frustrated. He's good at that. I think he's a very good matchup for Ciryl.”